Fuel price hike: How much tax do you pay for Rs 100 petrol ?

Currently, central excise duty for one litre of petrol is fixed at Rs 27.90 (Credit: Reuters)

Chennai :

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder as state oil firms ended an over four-and-a-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.





Do you know how much tax has been levied on people across different states of India?





Out of 28 states and 8 Union Territories, 7 states pay half of the amount of petrol price as tax.





In Chennai, people pay around Rs 48.6 as tax for petrol worth Rs 100.





The highest amount of Rs 52.50 is paid by people of Maharashtra, followed by Andhra Pradesh Rs 52.40 and Telangana Rs 51.60. The figure is at the lowest at Lakshadweep, with the people of Union Territory (UT) paying Rs 34.60, followed by Andaman and Nicobar paying Rs 35.30.





In 7 states, half of what people pay has been collected as tax.





Here is the list of states:





* Maharashtra Rs 52.50

* Andhra Pradesh Rs 52.40

* Telangana Rs 51.60

* Rajasthan Rs 50.80

* Madhya Pradesh Rs 50.60

* Kerala Rs 50.20

* Bihar Rs 50





According to Petroleum Planing & Analysis Cell, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, in 3 states, State taxes are higher than central excise duty tax.





Currently, central excise duty for one litre of petrol is fixed at Rs 27.90.





States such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana pay tax higher than the central excise duty tax which includes of VAT, cess, etc.