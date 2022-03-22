Price Rise: Non-subsidised LPG cylinder gets costlier

Mumbai :

In another hit to the wallet of the common man, oil marketing companies have raised the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders after a gap of over 5 months.





In Delhi, the 14.2-kg non-subsidised cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50.





Besides, price in Kolkata rose to Rs 976 per cylinder, while that in Chennai and Mumbai stood at Rs 965.50 and Rs 949.50 per cylinder.





Accordingly, this is the first hike since October 6, 2021.





The increase in selling price came days after an astronomical rise in crude oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.





Furthermore, the state owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) also raised petrol and diesel prices after more than four months of stable rates.





Lately, crude oil prices have been volatile surging by nearly 35-40 per cent on fear of tight supplies.





It is feared that current sanctions against Russia will curtail more global supplies and stifle growth.





At present, India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements.