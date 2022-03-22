Explained: Here's how Zomato will deliver your order in 10 minutes

Chennai :

However, netizens were quick to criticize the move for pushing delivery partners into a tough working environment.





Reacting to this, Goyal explained how the 10-minute plan will be rolled out. "Hello Twitter, good morning :). I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery," he wrote.

Hello twitter, good morning :)



I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.



This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) :D



(1/2) https://t.co/PKKn97NhTfpic.twitter.com/NAfw20K1rF — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes. The 10-minute delivery will lead to lesser time spent on the road per order," he wrote.





He further added that the company would continue to educate its delivery partners on road safety and provide accidental life insurance as well.





According to the plan, kitchen preparation time would take around 2-4 minutes based on predictable demand and the average distance travelled would be 1-2 km. Also, the average time travelled would be 3-6 minutes at an average 20 kmph.