Explained: Here's how Zomato will deliver your order in 10 minutes

Founder of the food delivery company, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, announced on Monday that the company is going to launch 'Zomato Instant' that will deliver the ordered foods in 10 minutes on our doorsteps.
Hello twitter, good morning :)— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022
I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.
This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) :D
(1/2) https://t.co/PKKn97NhTfpic.twitter.com/NAfw20K1rF
Conversations