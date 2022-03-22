Tue, Mar 22, 2022

Explained: Here's how Zomato will deliver your order in 10 minutes

Published: Mar 22,202201:55 PM

Founder of the food delivery company, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, announced on Monday that the company is going to launch 'Zomato Instant' that will deliver the ordered foods in 10 minutes on our doorsteps.

Representative image (Source: Unsplash)
However, netizens were quick to criticize the move for pushing delivery partners into a tough working environment.

Reacting to this, Goyal explained how the 10-minute plan will be rolled out. "Hello Twitter, good morning :). I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery," he wrote.
"Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes. The 10-minute delivery will lead to lesser time spent on the road per order," he wrote.

He further added that the company would continue to educate its delivery partners on road safety and provide accidental life insurance as well.

According to the plan, kitchen preparation time would take around 2-4 minutes based on predictable demand and the average distance travelled would be 1-2 km. Also, the average time travelled would be 3-6 minutes at an average 20 kmph.

