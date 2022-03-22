Hinduja’s Switch Mobility to pump 100 million in new unit

Chennai :

Switch Mobility Ltd, the next-generation net zero carbon electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, held a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday, to mark the upcoming creation of its new advanced manufacturing facility in Valladolid, Spain.





With construction set to commence shortly and the first buses expected to be produced within 12 months, the 35-acre site in Valladolid – Switch’s first in continental Europe – will comprise two production lines and will be entirely carbon neutral from inception.





With Euro 100 mn investment planned for the site over the next decade, it will play a key role in rejuvenating the Soto de Medinilla area around Valladolid as well as creating an estimated 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region. Phase one of the new development will house production of Switch’s new 12m bus designed for the European market.





The foundation stone was laid by Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility, to mark the occasion.