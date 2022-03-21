Gold futures slip Rs 39 to Rs 51,408 per 10 gm

New Delhi :

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery declined by Rs 39 or 0.08 per cent to Rs 51,408 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,994 lots.





Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors, tracking a weak trend in international market.





Globally, gold was trading 0.32 per cent lower at USD 1,927.80 per ounce in New York.