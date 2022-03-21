FTX founder slams crypto industry messaging on Russia sanctions

Florida :

Communications from the cryptocurrency industry around sanctions on Russia have been counterproductive and do not reflect what the firms are actually doing, said Sam Bankman-Fried, founder, FTX.





Unlike payment companies, most crypto exchanges have rejected calls to cut off all Russian users, sparking concerns among US lawmakers that digital assets could be used to evade Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.





“I’m very frustrated with the messaging that our industry has had on this,” said the founder of FTX, which was recently valued at $32 billion.