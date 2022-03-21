FMCG prices to go up 10-15 per cent to set off inflationary pressures

New Delhi :

Consumers may have to pay more for their daily essential items with FMCG companies mulling another round of price hikes to offset the impact of an unprecedented level of inflation in commodity prices such as wheat, palm oil, and packaging materials.





Besides, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has also added another blow to FMCG makers as they expect a rise in the prices of wheat, edible oil and crude.





Companies such as Dabur and Parle are watching the situation and will undertake calibrated price increases to mitigate the inflationary pressures.









As per some media reports, makers such as HUL and Nestle have increased the prices of food products last week. “We are expecting a 10-15 per cent hike by the industry,” Parle Products Senior Category Head Mayank Shah said.





Shah further noted that the prices are witnessing high fluctuation and hence it would be difficult to tell about the exact increase due to volatility of the price. Palm oil price had risen to Rs 180 per litre and now has come down to Rs 150 per litre. Similarly, crude oil prices had gone up to nearly $140 a barrel and have now slipped below $100 per barrel, he added.





“However, it is still higher than what it was earlier,” Shah said, adding the firms are also hesitant in taking price increases significantly as demand was reviving after Covid and they do not want to tinker with that.