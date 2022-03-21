Now, start-ups get up to 10 years for converting debt investment into equity

New Delhi :

The Centre has extended the timeline up to ten years for start-ups to convert debt investments made in the company into equity shares, a decision which may give relief to budding entrepreneurs to deal with the impact of Covid, as per a release.





Earlier the option of changing convertible notes into equity shares was allowed for up to five years from the day when initial convertible note was issued.





Now that timeline has been extended to ten years. An investor can invest in a start-up through convertible notes (a kind of debt/loan instrument). If the start-up performs well or achieves some performance milestones in future, the investor can ask it to issue equity shares to the extent invested as loan/debt.