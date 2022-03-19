NMDC produces record 40 MT iron ore, aims 42 MT output in FY22

New Delhi :

State-owned miner NMDC on Saturday announced that it has touched a record iron ore production of 40 million tonnes (MT) in this fiscal so far.





In the preceding fiscal, the company had produced 35 MT of iron ore.





''NMDC creates, history becoming the first company in the country to cross 40 million tonnes (MT) iron ore production in a (financial) year,'' the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.





By the end of the ongoing financial year, the production would reach to a level of 42 MT, a company official informed.





NMDC has set a target of becoming a 100 MTPA company by 2030, the ministry statement said.





''I congratulate the NMDC team for this historic accomplishment. I am confident that we will continue to cross many more milestones on our way to fulfil the nation's vision of 'AtmanirbharBharat'. This achievement also shows that we are on track to become a 100 MTPA company by 2030,'' NMDC CMD Sumit Deb was quoted as saying in the statement.





Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.



