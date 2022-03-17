Elon Musk to resign from Endeavor Board of Directors

Chennai :

Tesla founder Elon Musk will resign from the board of directors of Endeavor Group Holdings, the Hollywood conglomerate whose properties include the William Morris talent agency and Ultimate Fighting Championship.





As per The Hollywood Reporter, the company announced Musk's departure in its annual report with the SEC, saying that his resignation will be effective June 30, 2022.





"We thank Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through our first year as a public company, in which he contributed meaningfully to our long-term strategy and vision for the future of sports and entertainment. We know he has a lot of demands and little time, and we appreciate the support he provided us," an Endeavor spokesperson said.





The company mentioned that Musk notified his resignation on March 12, and it was not due to any type of dispute.