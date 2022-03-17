Netflix plans to start testing a fee for customers who share their passwords outside their households

Washington :

According to Variety, the streaming giant will soon start a trial where main account holders pay an additional fee for users outside of their household. Basically, it’s an attempt by the company to stop unauthorized password sharing.





During a trial period, Netflix will try its approach in three countries: Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, and would cost about an extra $2 to $3 per month if users in those countries opted in.





“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams on our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been very popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can share. As a result, accounts are being shared between households impacting our ability to invest in great new TV shows and movies for our members,” Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, wrote in the blog post.





Netflix’s blog post reported that the first feature would allow Netflix subscribers on Standard and Premium plans to add sub-accounts for people they don’t live with. Each sub-account would contain a separate login, profile and personal recommendations.





To activate the new sub-accounts, the master account holder will receive an email with a code they must use to confirm that the additional devices belong to their household.