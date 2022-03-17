IIT-M, RBI arm in pact to boost fintech biz

Chennai :

Through this strategic collaboration, the two will jointly provide incubation support and nurture early-stage start-ups with innovative and disruptive solutions and accelerate their scale-up journey.





Select start-ups incubated at IITM Incubation Cell will be considered from time to time by RBIH for co-incubation and thereby get strategic and operational guidance, training and mentoring sessions by RBIH leadership and domain experts, market access and connect to a larger ecosystem of start-ups, vendors, investors, and other key resources. Also, IITM Incubation Cell and RBIH may collaborate on projects including policy whitepapers.