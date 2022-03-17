India Cements’ CSK means Conkrete Super King too

Chennai :

India Cements VC and MD N Srinivasan sought to highlight the connect between cricket and his business. “CSK is intertwined with India Cements,” he said, adding the intimate connection that the franchise had with the company proved to be an ideal platform to promote the “commodity.”





He said the cement that the company produced is always of high quality and the newly branded products would only aid in their positioning from an applications perspective. While Conkrete Super King would cater to cement-centric applications, Halo Super King would be ideal for the pre-cast hollow blocks. Also, since the name Super King resonates with people, the company found it a natural choice to use it as part of marketing.





The two new products, would be priced Rs 25 more than the cement available from the company. Srinivasan also said compared to competition, his offerings would still be superior, bearing testimony to the “engineer in him” that focused on stringent quality.



