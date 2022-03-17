PM Gati Shakti focuses on TN logistics

Chennai :

Sunil Paliwal, Chairman, Chennai Port Authority, and CMD, KPL, in his address, gave an overview of the objectives and scope of the PM Gati Shakti plan. He said 13 initiatives related to capacity addition, connectivity, dredging, etc are being implemented under the plan. Chennai Port has identified 7 initiatives including the construction of bunker berth at Bharathi Dock and new elevated road from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal. The ease of doing business indices would significantly improve under the plan, he added. S Krishnan, Addl CS, Industries Dept, TN, underlined the importance of seamless logistic supply chain and the state’s commitment to achieve this objective. As an important maritime state, TN has always been proactive in upgrading the logistics sector as a whole, he added.



