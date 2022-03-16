Wed, Mar 16, 2022

Starbucks says Howard Schultz back as interim leader as Kevin Johnson exits

Published: Mar 16,202206:48 PM by AFP

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Kevin Johnson, who has led the chain since 2017, plans to retire next month, the company said, adding it and expects to name a new CEO by the fall.

Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Washington: Starbucks announced on Wednesday that longtime chief Howard Schultz will return to lead the global coffee shop chain on an interim basis while company searches for a new leader amid a growing unionization drive.

 Kevin Johnson, who has led the chain since 2017, plans to retire next month, the company said, adding it and expects to name a new CEO by the fall.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations