Starbucks says Howard Schultz back as interim leader as Kevin Johnson exits

Kevin Johnson, who has led the chain since 2017, plans to retire next month, the company said, adding it and expects to name a new CEO by the fall.
Washington: Starbucks announced on Wednesday that longtime chief Howard Schultz will return to lead the global coffee shop chain on an interim basis while company searches for a new leader amid a growing unionization drive.
