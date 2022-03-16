PNB declares Rs 2,060 cr fraud at IL and FS Tamil Nadu Power

New Delhi :

"A fraud of Rs 2060.14 crore is being reported by the bank to the RBI in the accounts of the company. The bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 824.06 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms," PNB said in a disclosure.





IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power is a special purpose vehicle set up by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) under its energy platform for implementation of thermal power projects at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.





Earlier, the Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) had said on February 15 that it had declared IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power as bad asset with dues of over Rs 148 crore, and reported it to the Reserve Bank of India.





As per the bank's policy on determination and disclosures on material events, PSB said it has declared this non-performing account (NPA) as a fraud account.





"It is informed that an NPA account, viz IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Ltd with outstanding dues of Rs 148.86 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI today as per regulatory requirement," the lender had said in a regulatory filing.