TVS SCS expands Board by inducting two additional Independent Directors

Chennai :

Following these appointments, the number of Independent Directors at the Board has moved up to four and the total number of members expanded to eleven.





“Their experience complemented by their executive and board experiences strengthens our already diverse board and would continue to drive our commitment towards corporate governance at TVS SCS. Further, their expertise will support the company on its continued growth journey as we work towards establishing our leadership as a technology-led Global Supply Chain player,” says S Mahalingam, Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.





Gauri Kumar, a retired member of the IAS of the 1979 batch from Gujarat cadre, has over 40 years of experience in public administration. She holds a Master’s degree in public administration from John F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA and was awarded the Littauer Fellowship by Harvard University. Sriram, comes with over 37 years of experience in the banking and finance industry. He was associated with IDBI Bank as the MD and CEO, and with the State Bank of India as its MD.