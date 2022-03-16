AC prices not to go up till mid-April: Blue Star MD

Chennai :

Compared to the summer of 2019-20 and 2021, this time though costs have gone up 30 per cent and prices by 15 per cent, a drop in margins and improved efficiency have led the company to hold on to the prices as it sees uptick in sales, B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star, said here on Tuesday.





Estimating 15 to 20 lakh to be the pent-up demand for ACs, which is going to play out this summer, he said the strategy of positioning itself as a premium mass player is paying off. Also, the brand is seeing traction from the younger population (average age of buyers less than 30 years, especially in south Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai) as it gets ready to launch 110 models of new ACs, that include 50 brand new products and 20 future-ready ACs.





The country’s market size of 5.5 million units offers significant growth potential for Blue Star, in the room AC segment. From its current market share of 13 pc, it sees it going up to 14 pc in Q4 of 2022, while remaining confident of breaching 15 per cent thereafter.





The progress of its upcoming plant in Sri City in Andhra Pradesh is on track as it is scheduled to be commissioned in October this year, he added.





With an investment of Rs 525 crore, this new facility will produce critical in-house components. Between October and March 2023, the plant will produce 1.2 lakh ACs, facilitating shipment out of Sri City to nearby locations, including Chennai, giving a logistic edge for the company, said CP Mukundan Menon, President and COO – Cooling and Purification Appliances Group.





In the calendar year, the plant’s capacity would be to produce 3.5 lakh ACs and by 2025 it will touch 7 lakh units. By 2029, the combined capacity of Himachal Pradesh and Sri City would be 17 lakh units, sufficient to cater to meet the demand, especially south, he said, adding 60 per cent of sales were from tier III, IV and V locations.





Seeking to take advantage of the productivity linked scheme (PLI), Thiagarajan said Blue Star had eligibility approval for Rs 153 crore, owing to the investment made in plant and machinery. “The company will get Rs 73 crore as PLI over a period of five years, beginning FY 2024,” he added.





The company also plans to scale up its presence by adding 50 exclusive brand stores, that would take its total to 250 outlets by December 2022. Overall in 650 locations across the country, the network covers 7,000 outlets. As far as ecommerce sales are concerned, it is hoping to touch 10 pc in FY22, from the current level of 5 pc.