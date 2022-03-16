Bounce Infinity, Greaves Retail in electric vehicles battery pact

Bangalore :

With this tie-up, Greaves Retail becomes the first company to have hopped on to the Bounce Infinity battery-swapping network. It has identified Bengaluru as the pilot city for this project.





As part of this partnership, the company plans to target 10 cities with 300 Battery Swap stations per city in different parts of the country to help Greaves Retail strengthen last mile connectivity. Also, the battery swapping service will be for both electric 2-wheelers (Ampere) and 3-wheelers (B2B & B2C segments).



