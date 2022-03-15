Russia-Ukriane conflict: Your coffee, tea and Maggie to get costlier

Chennai :

Due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and Nestle have recently hiked their product prices for tea, coffee, milk, and others.





With the Russian shelling still continuing in the cities of Ukraine and several talks being held between the two countries, we take a look at the products for which the prices were hiked and the stark difference between before and after the inflation surge.





HUL products: Tea and Coffee





For coffee, according to CNBC TV-18, HUL has increased the prices for the coffee powder by 3 to 7 per cent. Similarly, Bru gold coffee jars have been made costlier by three-fold per cent, and Bru instant coffee which is available as small pouches increased from 3 to 6.66 per cent.





For Taj Mahal tea , the price has been increased from 3.7 to 5.8 per cent and Brooke Bond company's tea (Popularly known as Red label or 3 Roses) has been increased by 1.5 to 14 per cent.





Nestle India products:





Nestle India has increased the prices of their 2-minute Maggi noodles by 9 to 16 per cent. Similarly, Maggi Masala noodles 70gm is raised from Rs 12 to Rs 14 and the quantity of the maggi for 140 gm is hiked by Rs 3 or 12.5 per cent, while the 560 gm pack will be increased from Rs 96 to Rs 105.





For their milk and tea products, Nestle A+milk 1 litre carton has increased for 4 per cent from its regular rate (Rs 78 from Rs 75) and Nescafe classic powder is hiked by 3-7 per cent which meaning for a Nescafe classic 25 gm pack will now cost from Rs 78 to Rs 80, while Nescafe classic 50 gm pack is hiked from Rs 145 to Rs 150.





Announcing the increase in the prices for its products, HUL said that the reason for the hike for their products is due to rising inflation. From transportation to edible oil prices, the prices are hiked for various categories are increased due to the soar in inflation.





Other products:





Usha International which sells fans, cooking applicants, and others, have stated that the company is going to increase the prices by 10-15% in April. Dabur India has also planned to increase their products hike by about 5%. Raw materials, Metal products, and edible oil prices have also had inflation in its prices.