Centre plans mega LIC IPO by mid-May after markets calm down

New Delhi :

Life Insurance Corp’s published embedded value will be valid for the IPO until May as per rules, said the people, who declined to be named as the information is not public yet. A delay beyond that would mean LIC would have to re-calculate the embedded value, a key valuation gauge for insurance firms, based on the latest financials, they said.





The IPO, which was set to launch before end of March, forms a key part of the Centre’s plan to divest state assets to fund a yawning budget deficit. With market swings triggered by the war, what could be the country’s biggest IPO was delayed into the next financial year, the agency report said earlier this month.





A market volatility index for India around 15 will be a comfortable level for the government to launch the IPO, one of the people said. India NSE Volatility Index was at about 26 in Mumbai on Monday, higher than an average of 17.9 in the past year. It touched the highest level this fiscal year at 31.98 on Feb 24.





A Finance Ministry spokesman couldn’t be immediately reached for a comment.





Deferring the LIC listing to the next financial year, which starts on April 1, will also help the government to meet its targeted fiscal deficit of 6.4% of GDP in the coming fiscal year as proceeds from the IPO boost its revenue, the official said.