Crude price drives Feb WPI inflation to 13.11pc

New Delhi :

After two months of mild easing, WPI inflation accelerated in February and remained in double digits for the 11th consecutive month, beginning April 2021.





WPI inflation last month was 12.96 pc, while in February last year, it was 4.83 per cent.





The rise in crude oil and natural gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, beginning February 24, has put pressure on the wholesale price index, even though food articles saw softening across categories of vegetables to pulses to protein-rich items.





Inflation in crude petroleum spiked to 55.17 per cent during February, against 39.41 per cent in the previous month on rising prices of crude oil globally.





Inflation in food articles, however, eased to 8.19 per cent in February from 10.33 per cent. The rate of price rise in vegetables was lower at 26.93 per cent in February, against 38.45 per cent in the previous month.





In egg, meat and fish, inflation was 8.14 per cent, while in onion, it was (-) 26.37 per cent. Inflation in potatoes saw a sudden spike at 14.78 per cent in February, against (-)14.45 per cent in January.





“The high rate of inflation in February 2022, is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles and non-food articles etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.





Inflation in manufactured items was 9.84 per cent in February against 9.42 per cent in January. In the fuel and power basket, the rate of price rise was 31.50 pc during the month.





Meanwhile, retail inflation inched up to 6.07 per cent in February mainly due to an uptick in food prices, showed the government data released on Monday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 5.03 per cent in February 2021 and 6.01 per cent in January this year.According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the rate of price rise in the food basket was 5.89 per cent in February, up from 5.43 per in the preceding month. The RBI mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.