A dollop of sweet, a dash of spice: An e-tailer hops onto snack wagon

Chennai :

Grant Thornton expects e-commerce to be $188 bn by 2024 and tier-2 and tier-3 locations are surpassing tier-1 cities in online purchases.





“The international migrant workforce does feel nostalgic about certain regional home-grown brands. That was the premise for starting the platform as we tried to put the background infra in place for about two years. Understanding the pain points and how discounting works, we designed the system keeping all these aspects in mind. The USP is each of the 8,000 products listed is delivered fresh, directly from the seller’s store to the customer at the same price as it is sold in the seller’s store. Every product on our platform is marked with dietary information (gluten free, vegan, Jain), making it a preferred e-store for customers who can shop in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil,” Niraj tells us.





The business entailed an initial investment of Rs 50 lakh. He says “We clock annual sales of Rs 2 crore. It is not just the big sellers or brands that list on Mirchi.com; there are hundreds of SMEs who could not previously showcase their products beyond their geographies or were unable to sell online. The additional income from online sales goes a long way in easing the loss of physical sales during COVID. Home sellers such as Urmila Devi, a housewife in Delhi, have created their own identity on our platform. Urmila Devi Ghar Ka Achar, is much loved due to the authentic taste of her home-made pickles. We do not charge any listing fee or other fee to promote the products of any seller.”





In 2019, Mirchi.com also forayed into personalised gifting, by onboarding corporates and targeting festive seasons like Ayudha Pooja and Deepavali. “Our pricing is almost 40 per cent cheaper than those present in the market. Our packaging also attracted top brands,” he says.





Gifting also impacts the bottomline of a company. Companies such as Kotak Mahindra, TVS, Cognizant are some of its clients. In one instance, the platform was able to reach 80 locations across India, covering places such as Theni, Madurai, Tenkasi, Vijayawada and Warangal. It also delivered gift boxes to diplomats in over 130 countries, on behalf of India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti. “These specially-curated food items such as jaggery rewri from Meerut, Nendran banana chips from Nagercoil, Bhakerwadi from Pune, peanut moringa chikki from Hyderabad and roasted jowar mixture from Jaipur packed in gold-embossed gift boxes, showcased our country’s diverse culinary tastes,” Niraj points out.





Niraj expects sales to double in the coming years. It is actively scouting for strategic investment to enable it to expand reach to a wider customer base and to reach 1,000 shipments daily, he signs off.