Fully compliant with RBI data localisation norms: Paytm Bank

New Delhi :

The RBI last week directed Vijay Shekhar Sharma- promoted Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop opening new accounts amid “material supervisory concerns” observed in the bank.





“All of the Bank’s data resides within the country. We are true believers of the Digital India initiative, and remain committed to driving financial inclusion in the country,” PPBL said in a statement.





Shares of the parent company of PPBL, One97 Communications, were hammered on BSE and National Stock Exchange after a report claimed that Paytm Payments Bank Ltd’s servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in Paytm Payments Bank.





The company has rejected the report. In an interview with a news agency, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said “there is no access of any bank customer data to anyone, any investor”.