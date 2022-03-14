HDFC Bank shares jump over 3 pc, mcap rallies by Rs 25,358.85 cr

New Delhi :

The stock jumped 3.25 per cent to settle at Rs 1,442.40 on BSE. During the day, it gained 3.78 per cent to Rs 1,449.90.





On NSE, it gained 3.25 per cent to close at Rs 1,442.25.





Its market valuation rallied Rs 25,358.85 crore to Rs 7,99,631.85 crore on BSE. The RBI has lifted all restrictions on HDFC Bank, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives, the private sector lender said on Saturday.





''We would like to inform one and all that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restriction on the business generating activities planned under the Bank's Digital 2.0 programme, vide its letter dated March 11, 2022,'' HDFC Bank said in a statement.





Digital 2.0 programme of the bank is designed to provide its customers a frictionless financial experience. In December 2020, the RBI had barred HDFC Bank from issuing new cards and launching new digital initiatives after repeated instances of technological outages at the lender, which is the market leader in credit cards segment.