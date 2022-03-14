Crypto gains currency in conflict zones

Chennai :

Amid the battle scars of the ongoing Russia Ukraine conflict, the emergence of cryptocurrencies is slowly yet surely coming into the spotlight. In fact, Ukraine, a country ranked fourth on Chainalysis' Global Crypto Adoption Index, behind only Vietnam, India, and Pakistan, has about $8 billion of cryptocurrency passing cases, through the country annually, in any has welcomed cryptocurrency intervention in a way never envisaged before.





Alexander Bornyakov, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukraine, had in fact mentioned last year "the big idea is to become one of the top jurisdictions in the world for crypto companies."





Ukraine's digital wallets are collecting millions to fund the country's defense. The last few weeks have seen millions of dollars inflow into support of Ukraine's army and its citizens. It is e also being speculated that Russia may use cryptocurrencies to get past the sanctions slapped against it by the US and European Union (EU). The country has received donations of over $45 million so far.





The Russia-Ukraine war has also truly underscored the importance of regulating cryptocurrencies.





A crypto collective or a DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) is raising money for Ukraine through an NFT sale. The UkraineDAO has been established to gather funds for Ukrainian soldiers, fighting the Russian army. It has kicked off with the issuance of a 1/1 NFT of the Ukrainian flag, minted by CXIP, to generate donations for Ukrainian civilian groups to assist people affected by the war.





DAOS lays the groundwork for creating customer-driven applications and platforms, reflecting the future technological and interpersonal communication trends. During this early stage of DAO development, the sector must capitalise on its financial positions and token values to promote a positive influence-energizing a social accountability practice within these new enterprises.





A charitable group in Ukraine called Come Back Alive collected $4 million worth of crypto to boost its efforts in supplying military gear and medical kits to the country. In total, Ukraine's government and other organizations have raised a whopping $25 million-plus through more than 23.000 crypto donations since the start of the Russian invasion! And now, the West has also begun leveraging crypto in support of Ukraine.





Western sanctions already have begun wreaking havoc on the Russian economy and have crippled the ruble, making it worth less than even Robux, the digital token underpinning the Roblox metaverse, Liquidity fund. Bitcoin trading volumes using the ruble and Ukraine's hryvnia have gone past the high est level in months, indicating the cryptocurrency could be more attractive in those markets. In true crypto fashion, though, crypto enthusiasts separate from government influence have mobilised their own efforts to support Ukraine.





US is now exploring its options to sanction limits on Russia's access to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. As part of its next wave of sanctions on the country, the possible crypto sanctions would likely target exchanges that violate bans against transacting with blacklisted Russian banks and potentially limit Russia's ability to seek refuge in digital assets.





So, blockchain technology will make it easier for funds that are raised for Ukrainians actually go where they're supposed to. In Ukraine, people are withdrawing money from their bank accounts and trying to find alternative ways to transact. The blockchain also means that the flow of funds is traceable; anything unused can be returned.