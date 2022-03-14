Adani, KKR, Piramal in race to buy debt-ridden Reliance Capital

New Delhi :

The last date for submission of bids for the debt-ridden firm was extended to March 25 from the previous fixed date of March 11 by the Reserve Bank-appointed administrator. The Reserve Bank of India had on November 29 last year superseded the board of Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.





This is the third large non-banking financial company (NBFC) against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) recently. The other two were Srei Group NBFC and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).





The deadline has been extended on the request of some prospective bidders who have sought more time to submit the EOIs, sources said. ArpWood, Varde Partners, Nippon Life, JC Flowers, Brookfield, Oaktree, Apollo Global, Blackstone, and Hero Fincorp are the other major firms to have submitted Expressions of Interest for RCL by 11 March.