Stakeholders oppose move to hike GST

New Delhi :

It is said that the Ministry of Finance is planning to increase GST slab rates from 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent to 8, 18 and 28 per cents. If enforced, it would be a deadly blow to the trade and industry, which is already in doldrums due to the COVID pandemic.





Micro and small enterprises were still struggling to wriggle out of the pandemic impact. “The proposed increase in tax rates would push up the prices of almost all commodities, which are already facing unprecedented inflation due to Russia-Ukraine conflict,” S Rethinavelu, president, Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Madurai, said.





“The increase in tax rates will only encourage tax evasion and genuine traders will find it difficult to face the unhealthy competition from the tax evaders. many genuine traders may be forced to close their establishments,” he said.





“The trade and industry is persuading the finance ministry to reduce the GST rates to 5, 10 and 15 per cent and for luxurious goods and sin goods 18 per cent, and also simplify the enforcement of GST,” J Rajamohan, ACCI secretary said.





According to K Jeyasankar, secretary, Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association, Sivakasi, the tax rate on calendar industry is already high at 18 per cent since October, 2021 after the 45th GST council meeting. “Any further hike in GST would certainly affect the livelihoods of nearly over one lakh persons relying on this industry,” he said.





The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association (TIFMA) general secretary T Kannan, said before rolling out the GST structure, the government imposed only one per cent of central sale tax on this labour-intensive industry, but current tax levy is 18 per cent. “The survival of the industry is in serious doubt if manufacturers are taxed out of business,” he said.