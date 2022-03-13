EPFO cuts interest rate to 8.1 pc, lowest in 4 decades

New Delhi :

This is the lowest interest rate since 1977-78 on deposits that employees make towards their retirement fund. Interest rate on employees provident fund that year stood at 8 per cent.





The 8.1 per cent interest rate was recommended by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) after its meeting in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, a labour ministry statement said.





‘The Central Board recommended 8.10 per cent annual rate of interest to be credited on EPF accumulations in members’ accounts for the financial year 2021-22 (ending on March 31, 2022),” it said. The recommendation will now go to the Union Finance Ministry and will be notified once it is approved by it.





“The interest rate would be officially notified in the government gazette following which EPFO would credit the rate of interest into its subscribers’ accounts,” the statement said.





The EPFO paid 8.5 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2020-21, the same as in the previous year. The EPF rate was 8.65 per cent in 2018-19 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. In 2016-17, the EPF interest rate was at 8.65 per cent.





The EPFO has a surplus of around Rs 450 crore after paying at a rate of 8.1 per cent. Employee representatives sought higher interest rates but the CBT settled for 8.1 per cent. Sources said that interest rates are fixed based on the earnings of the retirement fund body on the deposits it has. While the corpus has gone up by 13 per cent, interest income is up only 8 per cent.





A CBT member said the interest rate setting reflects the state of the Indian economy and the difficulty the EPFO faces in generating returns from a sizeable corpus.





The EPFO invests 85 per cent of its annual accruals in debt instruments, including government securities and bonds, and 15 per cent in equity through ETFs. The earnings from both debt and equity are used to calculate the interest payment.





While the labour ministry statement did not give reasons for cutting interest rate, it said, “the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) despite following a conservative approach towards investment, has consistently generated high returns over the last many years which has enabled it to distribute higher interest to its subscribers, through various economic cycles with minimal credit risk.” Parties condemn move:





Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress on Saturday said the reduction in EPFO interest rate was a “return gift” of the BJP to people following its victory in the just-concluded assembly polls. “The income of 84 per cent people of the country has decreased. Is it right to attack the savings of crores of employees on the basis of electoral victory?” asked Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. The EPFO has reduced the interest rate on PF deposits to the lowest level in 10 years. Is this the ‘return gift’ of BJP’s victory,” he asked in a tweet in Hindi.





Meanwhile, CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Saturday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reconsider the decision of reducing the EPFO interest rate accusing the government of “throwing the working class under the bus”.