Annalect sets up shop in Chennai

Chennai :

Annalect India’s new office in Chennai will be a collaboration and experience hub for the region, and as part of the growth strategy, it will be actively hiring specialists in the field of Technology, Media Services, Marketing Sciences and Creative services.





It has three established Centres of Excellence in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad that encompasses a diverse talent pool of over 1000 employees. Over 100 staff are at the Chennai office now.





Annalect supports partner agencies in driving greater efficiencies and value in marketing through expertise in diverse areas like media and creative services for global brands. Vishal Srivastava, President, Annalect India, said “Last year we doubled our workforce by hiring some of the best talents in the country to work with our global partners in the Omnicom Group Network. Expanding our bricks and mortar offices is part of our conscious efforts to reach out locally and provide job opportunities to the youth across the country. Our Chennai office is one of the key milestones in our growth journey to recruit diverse and ingenious talent of the country.”