CEA: Budget assumptions to help provide near-term stability

Mumbai :

Nageswaran, who joined as the CEA days ahead of the budget presentation, said the assumptions on growth and revenue mop-up are prudent as they internalise the prevailing uncertainties. “... Barring prolonged uncertainties with respect to the oil price and geopolitical developments, the macro-fundamentals should be able to withstand the near-term shocks emanating from these developments,” Nageswaran said at an event.





The CEA did not specifically mention the war on Ukraine initiated by Russia over a fortnight ago, or its impact on oil prices which touched a 14-year-high of over $140 per barrel. India imports 85 pc of its crude, and is exposed to the movements in global prices. At a time when some analysts have already downwardly reviewed their estimates on the country’s growth, he said the impact of the on-going developments on India’s GDP growth, inflation, monetary policy and currency will have to be assessed “depending on the duration” of the current uncertainties and how they influence the energy prices.