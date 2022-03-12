Normalcy not a certainty in post-Covid milieu: Sundaram Home Finance MD

Chennai :

The real estate sector was in doldrums before the pandemic took the wind out of its sails. Dealing with the globally disruptive phenomenon has been a learning experience in more ways than one for Sundaram Home Finance.





D Lakshminarayanan, MD, Sundaram Home Finance, who took charge before the pandemic, was faced with a unique challenge in the peak of the first wave of the Covid crisis and the national lockdown. “It was an unknown adversary that we were faced with. The RBI’s moratorium helped both the industry and the customers. Later, the second wave devastated the healthcare ecosystem in many ways. Customers who were impacted by Covid found their livelihoods upended. We worked with them, restructured their loans (via payment by delayed EMIs),” he tells us.





“We prioritised employee safety and customer health. Normalcy was not a certainty anymore. Our business wish-lists were put on the backburner during the past two years. Hopefully, that is behind us now. This is a growing market and we are confident of leveraging the opportunity before us,” he explains. By the end of the second wave, businesses learned to handle lockdowns. Given the pace of vaccination, the impact was reduced to a large extent, though the fear of other variants loomed, and continued to pose a threat, Lakshminarayanan said.





Interestingly, the recovery and the rebound in the realty sector at the end of the pandemic has been encouraging. “The sector was most resilient in terms of recovery. I was surprised at the pace. Pre-Covid the realty sector had been on a downward trend. I see a continuous growth in the long-term in the real estate space,” he said.





Lakshminarayanan adds, “Younger people are keen on buying homes today. The days of taking pride in owning a bike or a car have evolved to include a home as it is a mark of stability. Also, there’s a growing preference for plot purchase, particularly post-Covid . These need not necessarily be in the city but in places like Gobichettipalayam. The prices of real estate are going up in such areas too,” he said.





“There are a lot of growth opportunities in the southern market. We are not averse to expanding outside of the south. Tier 2 and tier 3 towns can be leveraged in the medium term. Karnataka, AP and Telangana offer good opportunities. West TN has also been doing well in recent times and we are keen to expand our presence there too. We are in the process of hiring 200 people this year and will continue to hire more front line staff in the coming year especially in small towns. We are also looking at launching niche ‘No Documents Loan products’ for successful business owners in these regions.”





Disbursements have crossed the Rs 2,000 crore mark over nine months. “We have done consistently well since May 2021 on the disbursements front and have seen month on month growth in the six months or so. It is good to be in a market that is thriving,” he said, adding plans were afoot to add 10 to 15 more branches in the south.