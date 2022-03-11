India’s Jan 2022 industrial production rises sequentially, YoY

In January 2021, the IIP had contracted by 0.6 per cent (Credit: Reuters)

India's industrial output rose on a sequential as well as on a year-on-year basis in January 2022, official data showed on Friday.





The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for January 2022 rose by 1.3 per cent from a rise of only 0.7 per cent reported for December 2021. Similarly, the production rate was higher on a year-on-year basis.





In January 2021, the IIP had contracted by 0.6 per cent.





"For the month of January 2022, the 'Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production' (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 138.4," said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.





"The 'Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity' sectors for the month of January 2022 stand at 124.7, 138.1 and 165.6 respectively."