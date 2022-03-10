CredoPay raises dollar 5 mn pre-series A funding

Chennai :

The funding will be used for product development, client acquisition, and marketing.





The fast-growing fintech enabler, CredoPay, offers a plug-and-play integrated platform for payment acquisitions, payment processing among a host of other solutions to banks, neo-banks, payment facilitators, merchant acquirers, fintech companies and ISOs.





Credopay manages the highly complicated payment processing lifecycle for its clients through advanced platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) products.





“Our value proposition to our clients is faster speed-to-market, lower cost of installation and operations and transaction decline rates of less than 1%. We registered a GPV of Rs 550 crore per month with an estimated revenue of Rs 20 crore in FY 2021-22 and plan to grow by at least 3x annually.





We are targeting to increase our client count to 100 and merchant base to 90,000 with a GPV of Rs 2,000 crore per month by FY23,” says Dore Swamy, Co-founder and CEO of CredoPay.





CredoPay currently has 35 clients with a merchant base of 45,000 merchants on its platforms. CredoPay’s clientele includes two large private banks, fintech companies.





It processes two million transactions per month on its PaaS and SaaS platforms.