CredoPay raises dollar 5 mn pre-series A funding

The city-based neo-banking and unified payment acquiring solution provider CredoPay today announced the raising of a Pre-series A round of funding of $5 million from EzSwype LLC and Zent International Limited.
Chennai:
The funding will be used for product development, client acquisition, and marketing.
The fast-growing fintech enabler, CredoPay, offers a plug-and-play integrated platform for payment acquisitions, payment processing among a host of other solutions to banks, neo-banks, payment facilitators, merchant acquirers, fintech companies and ISOs.
Credopay manages the highly complicated payment processing lifecycle for its clients through advanced platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) products.
“Our value proposition to our clients is faster speed-to-market, lower cost of installation and operations and transaction decline rates of less than 1%. We registered a GPV of Rs 550 crore per month with an estimated revenue of Rs 20 crore in FY 2021-22 and plan to grow by at least 3x annually.
We are targeting to increase our client count to 100 and merchant base to 90,000 with a GPV of Rs 2,000 crore per month by FY23,” says Dore Swamy, Co-founder and CEO of CredoPay.
CredoPay currently has 35 clients with a merchant base of 45,000 merchants on its platforms. CredoPay’s clientele includes two large private banks, fintech companies.
It processes two million transactions per month on its PaaS and SaaS platforms.
Conversations