Cloud kitchen company Curefoods acquires majority stake in Frozen Bottle

New Delhi :

Started in 2017 by first-time entrepreneur Pranshul Yadav, Frozen Bottle shortly became a category creator in the cold milkshakes, dessert space and is now one of India's trendiest milkshake brands.









"Going forward, we will keep adding more brands to Frozen Bottle's portfolio to appeal to the consumer base that wants to grab a quick snack along with their cold beverage. This partnership will also help us improve our supply chain as we consolidate our position as India's largest online dessert company," Gokul Kandhi, Chief Business Officer at Curefoods, said in a statement.





It is currently present in over 25 cities with over 110 outlets and offers a wide selection of signature thick shakes, milkshakes, and one-of-its-kind ice cream jars that are 100 per cent vegetarian.





"We now aim to ramp up our efforts in becoming the go-to cold dessert brand and also widen our breadth of offerings. We look forward to working with the Curefoods team and bolster their ambitious upward trajectory in the cloud kitchen space," Pranshul Yadav, Founder and CEO at Frozen Bottle added.





Under Curefoods, Frozen Bottle is set to expand its dessert portfolio, becoming the single stop-shop for all cold dessert products.





Curefoods also aims to expand Frozen Bottle's footprint taking it to a total of 50 cities with over 250 outlets.





Curefoods also recently announced its merger with Mumbai-based Maverix and the acquisition of south India franchise rights of US-based pizza chain Sbarro.



