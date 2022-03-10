Fair market regulator CCI is ‘spineless, toothless’: CAIT

Coming down heavily on the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for dropping investigation against Amazon for alleged violations pertaining to selling private labels on its portal, the Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) termed the fair market regulator as a “spineless, toothless body” incapable of discharging its duties.
New Delhi:
The traders’ body also termed the CCI as an “Anti-Trust Regulator”. “Issues kept pending for a longer and indefinite period and by that time, the gravity of the issue already caused damage to the affected party. The CAIT has demanded an in-depth study of the working of the CCI and remedial measures to make it a more efficient and accountable regulator like TRAI, SEBI” the traders’ body said.
Indian traders are perturbed and shocked that the retail ecosystem has been left vulnerable.
