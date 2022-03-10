Fair market regulator CCI is ‘spineless, toothless’: CAIT

New Delhi :

The traders’ body also termed the CCI as an “Anti-Trust Regulator”. “Issues kept pending for a longer and indefinite period and by that time, the gravity of the issue already caused damage to the affected party. The CAIT has demanded an in-depth study of the working of the CCI and remedial measures to make it a more efficient and accountable regulator like TRAI, SEBI” the traders’ body said.





Indian traders are perturbed and shocked that the retail ecosystem has been left vulnerable.