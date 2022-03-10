Monetise non-core assets of CPSEs via SPV: Union Cabinet

New Delhi :

The special purpose vehicle (SPV) called the National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) will be set up as a wholly-owned Government of India company with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 5,000 cr and paid-up share capital of Rs 150 crore, an official statement said.





“NLMC will undertake monetisation of surplus land and building assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and other government agencies,” it said. With monetisation of non-core assets, the government would be able to generate substantial revenues by monetising unused and under-used assets, it said. The Centre has in recent months spoken of asset monetisation as means of not just revenue generation but also boosting economic activity as Asia’s third-largest economy emerges from the pandemic.





Asset monetisation is the process of creating new sources of revenue for the government and its entities by unlocking the economic value of unutilised or underutilised public assets.





“At present, CPSEs hold considerable surplus, unused and underused non-core assets in the nature of land and buildings. The statement, however, did not detail the modalities of transferring the surplus land and buildings to NLMC.