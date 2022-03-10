UK bourse Co adds 1,500 staff in Bengaluru

New Delhi :

The company, which owns Refinitiv– one of the largest financial markets data and infrastructure firms — is also present in New Delhi and Mumbai where it collectively employs around 350 people.





The Bengaluru office is manned by 5,850 now, of whom 40 per cent are women.





The group has hired 1,500 employees for the Bengaluru tech centre in 2021, and more than half of its 25,000 employees are now based across Asia-Pacific, it said.





The group is present in 70 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, West Asia, Africa, North America and Latin America.