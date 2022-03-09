McDonald's, Starbucks, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia

Moscow :





However, PepsiCo added that it will continue to offer its daily essentials such as milk and other dairy offerings, baby formula and baby food in the Russian markets. The Coca-Cola Company announced in a press release that it was "suspending its business in Russia,". "Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine," it said. Both the US brands produce popular carbonated drinks. PepsiCo produces Pepsi-Cola, 7Up and Mirinda, while the Coca-Cola company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta.





American multinational fast food corporation McDonald's too announced the suspension of work of all its restaurants in Russia, along with Starbucks, a coffee-house chain. "McDonald's has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market," the company's CEO Chris Kempczinski informed through a letter sent to McDonald's employees and franchisees. "We condemn the horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia and our hearts go out to all those affected," Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said announcing, "We have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia, including shipment of all Starbucks products.









" In less than two weeks, multinational companies, media houses and several large scales businesses have announced their plans to leave Russia. The slew of sanctions and suspensions of businesses come following Russia's invasion of Ukraine after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics. Russia continues to maintain that it started the "military operations" in Ukraine to save the residents of eastern Ukraine and "demilitarise" and "denazify" the political leadership of the country.