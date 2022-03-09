Cooking oil price surge: Eateries stare at closure

Chennai :

“The pandemic had almost destroyed our business, but we were slowly trying to get back on our feet. However, inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have made matters worse. The profit margin has already reduced in the past one week due to the increase in cooking oil price. Earlier, we purchased sunflower oil for Rs 1,200 per kg but now it has gone up to Rs 2,000 per kg, “ said Faninder Sharma, owner of an eatery shop at Nandanam.





“We are unable to manage this situation and had to stop breakfast items such as dosa and parotta because too much oil is used for these items. If the prices continue to increase we have to close the shop and look for another job,” he added. The shop owners are unable to increase the prices of food items, as many labourers eat in these shops. “The majority of customers are daily wagers, if they have to eat idly or dosa it will cost at least Rs 20 - Rs 30. As they cannot afford them, they eat kachori, vada pav from our shop. So, we are in a situation where we cannot increase the price further,” said Chandhakaran M, eatery owner in Sowcarpet. He added that in case of price hike, customers look for affordable eateries. “This would further impact our business. We are already finding it difficult to pay rent and salary for staff,” Chandhakaran added.





The shop owners are also worried over the reports of fuel price hike and said other rates of cooking items like rice, dhal and pulses may increase if the fuel prices are hiked.