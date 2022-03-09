RBI launches UPI for feature phones

New Delhi :

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a RBI promoted body which created and operates UPI, had launched a USSD-based service to enable UPI access for feature phone users, within months of the launch of the main platform for smartphone users in 2016.





However, the service was found to be cumbersome, not free and also not supported by all telcos, Deputy Governor T Rabi Shankar said. Das rued that the multifaceted features of the UPI are available mostly on smartphones as of now and people from the lower rung of the society, especially in the rural areas, are not able to access the payments service even as smartphones have become cheaper.





“The launch of UPI 123PAY makes facilities under UPI accessible to that section of society which was so far been excluded from the digital payments landscape. In that way, it is promoting great amount of financial inclusion in our economy,” Das said at a launch event at the central bank attended by officials from NPCI and banks. He said the brand name derives from a three-step process required to initiate and execute a payment. Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives. They include calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and also proximity sound-based payments, the RBI said.





Das said the overall quantum of transactions under UPI is growing very fast and has touched Rs 76 lakh crore in FY22 so far, as against Rs 41 lakh crore in FY21. In February alone, the volumes doubled to Rs 8.26 lakh crore through 453 crore transactions.