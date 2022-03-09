Lokpal fails to give even one prosection sanction

New Delhi :

The appointments of directors of inquiry and prosecution, the two top personnel for looking into complaints of corruption and processing prosecution of accused public servants, are yet to be made, it said.





“Request was made to the government for providing a panel for the appointment of Director of Inquiry and Director of Prosecution,” the Lokpal said in reply to the RTI application.





Constituted after a series of agitations seeking its formation, the Lokpal is the apex body to inquire and investigate graft complaints against public functionaries and it began functioning with the appointment of its chairperson and members on March 27, 2019.