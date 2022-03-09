Bloodbath of war in the stock market

New Delhi :

The LIC’s Initial Public Offering (IPO), the country’s largest public issue, has hit a roadblock. Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed hope to proceed with the listing but, under the circumstances of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, she is not averse to reviewing the IPO. Like others, Indian markets too have faced volatility and officials fear foreign and domestic investors may not participate in the IPO as anticipated.





The stage was set for the much-awaited market debut of LIC in what has been perceived as the ‘mother of all IPOs.’ A public sector undertaking hitting the capital markets with such fanfare is unheard of in recent times. Back in 2010, Coal India’s IPO at Rs 15,500 cr was reckoned as a mega public issue, which is second only to Paytm’s Rs 18,300 cr public issue last year. However, analysts are apprehensive of other factors. Their main worry is that this might not be the best time to enter the market, especially when it has become extremely competitive. The market is studded with private insurance players, who have been steadily gaining a foothold in the business.





Also a point of concern is the historic performance or lack thereof, of monopolistic PSUs such as MTNL and BSNL, which makes prospective investors wary of the IPO-bound LIC. How will the over six decade-old corporation address legacy issues? Since the governance structure and the talent pool remain the same, what kind of makeover will LIC undergo that will boost investor confidence? Incidentally, LIC is not registered under the Companies Act and therefore, faces the legal challenges of transforming itself into a corporate entity.





As per the filing of LIC’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) on February 13, the Offer For Sale (OFS) will be 316.25 million shares. Its Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs. 39.6 lakh crore as on September, 2021. This is over 3.3 times of the AUM of all private insurers (SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Pru, Max Life, Bajaj Allianz) and 1.1 times the entire mutual fund industry. Pricing the IPO has been a contentious issue. Companies have chosen to postpone their debut on D-Street given the prevailing economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. What is the guarantee that the LIC IPO will buck the trend? Experts have been furiously calculating, trying to fix share price bands. At over Rs 2,500 a share, only 14% of the people, in a media poll, showed interest to participate in the IPO, whereas close to 66% were inclined to the IPO if the price is fixed at Rs 1,500 a share.





Yet another worrisome factor revolves around the prospect of the government going for a partial stake sale now of 5% and then repeating the process to offload 5% next year. That would lead to retail investors bearing the brunt as the prices could be depressed in such a scenario. As if the skyrocketing oil prices and rising inflation were not enough, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing a bloodbath in the market, eroding the wealth of investors, day after day. Though an optimistic Sitharaman made it clear that the pressure of meeting the revenue targets from the sale of government stakes in companies in the current fiscal year would not be a factor for deciding the timing of the LIC listing, it looks like the LIC IPO will have to wait till the dust settles on Ukraine.