Days of Thunder: In the hot seat of souped up cars

Chennai :

She is driving the wheels of change in the true sense. Counted among the first few women to helm the luxury automobile business in India, Vasanthi Bhupathi, Dealer Principal, KUN Motor Company, has an illustrious career behind her. Transitioning from an Anglo Indian school life in Chennai, to her home in rural Karaikudi, the entrepreneur makes no bones about her evolution. She tells us, “Having studied in a multicultural milieu, with no knowledge of Tamil, adapting to the ethos of rural TN was not an easy job. I was constantly picked on for not being able to speak the language, but today, I can speak Tamil better than my mother-tongue Telugu.”





The electronics and telecommunications engineer landed in Wipro after a campus recruitment, and the stint, in her words, heralded “exciting times.” Perhaps the only saleswoman to sell hardware back then, Vasanthi vividly recalls the time when Ashok Soota and Azim Premji were in charge. “I was one in a group of five to be given an ethics class by Premji,” she says, and goes on to add that the two-year exposure at the marquee IT brand provided the “fresh-out-of-college” professional a launchpad for customer interaction and processes, among other things.





Vasanthi also recalls her days in Utah, Arizona, where she completed her MBA, earning a pride of place in the Dean’s list. “Adapting to situations and finding solutions are key to the learning process,” says the entrepreneur, who is inspired by bright and enthusiastic people. If an encouraging husband helped her take to the business like fish to water, it was her mother and other ladies in the family who were equally influential and supportive as she took to managing the business in 2006-07.





She traces the origin of her interest in automobiles to the debut of Korean MNC Hyundai in India, when she joined on the sales side. The ability to meet the professional requirements sharpened her understanding of the automotive world. “Selling a car at 5 am and catering to 500 customers made me passionate about cars,” says Vasanthi, acknowledging the influence of leaders/mentors like BVR Subbu or YS Kim, in her journey.





Thereafter, a stint in PwC gave her access to a gamut of high flyers as she was in the automotive vertical. After that, she joined the business which, she says, was “harder than consulting.” Though the flexi-hours and privilege of an own business were factors driving her to take charge, she realised that it is a 24x7 business.





“It was like a whirlwind love affair with cars in which I continue to be involved with passion and emotion,” says Vasanthi, attributing the impact of leading luxury car brands that have shaped her thinking and business acumen. Today, she handles BMW, Rolls Royce, Mini Cooper and Kia brands with an ease that allows her to be a patient listener to her customers’ every need.





“Be it the purchase of the first luxury car by a customer, which is a special feeling for me too or the delivery of a car at midnight to spring a birthday surprise, we are looking at all ways to make the association and brand journey a cherished one. We help our customers to make informed decisions. Rather than being critical of competition, we seek to be transparent and upfront, as we handhold customers during their purchase.”





Her husband Venkatesh too vouches for her innate ability to manage business with aplomb, as she takes care of the internal and external processes efficiently.