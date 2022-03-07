Hero Electric partners with SUN Mobility to deploy 10K e-2Ws in 2022-23

Hero Electric and SUN Mobility will start the deployments in the next three months

New Delhi :

Hero Electric on Monday announced its new partnership with SUN Mobility, a leading provider of energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), to deploy electric two-wheelers integrated with the latter's smart-swappable battery technology.





As part of the partnership, Hero Electric and SUN Mobility will start the deployments in the next three months with a target of around 10,000 electric two-wheelers by the end of this year.





"Battery swapping has also been declared a focus area in the recent budget and we are in the discussions with the govt to help create a cost effective eco system that can support a large-scale conversion of customers from the dirty fuel vehicles to zero emission clean mobility solutions," Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said in a statement.





SUN Mobility will enable Hero Electric's customers to own electric 2Ws without having to worry about battery and charging infrastructure.





"The confluence of Hero Electric's futuristic vision on understanding the EV space and the pros of the battery swapping technology, along with the government's commendable initiatives to come up with tangible policies, will definitely augur well with our common goal to accelerate the demand and adoption of EVs in the country," said Chetan Maini, Co-founder and Chairman, SUN Mobility.





Hero Electric is now expanding its existing R&D facilities to manufacture the next generation of low-speed, city speed and high-speed vehicles for the consumers.





The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has sold over 450,000 units and over 750 touchpoints to fasten the electric mobility transition in India.





It continues to partner with various Tier 1 startups for infrastructure development, banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to broaden access and ease of affordability of electric two-wheelers to its customers.



