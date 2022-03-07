Maruti looks to beef up SUV range for dominance in PV biz

New Delhi :

The automaker, whose market share in the 30-lakh-strong (volume) domestic passenger vehicle segment has come down to 45 per cent this year from 48 per cent last year, is looking to fill gaps in the various sub-segments that have emerged in the SUV space in the past few years.





MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said if the company needs to attain its overall objectives in the market, it has to do well in the SUV segment.





In the non-SUV segments, its market share has been going up in the past five years and it is only in certain SUV sub-segments where it was lagging behind the competition. “Therefore, we are looking to strengthen our SUV portfolio... In the industry right now, there are 46 brands in the SUV segment. We have two Brezza and S-Cross...





“Brezza is the market leader in the entry SUV space... So, it means even if you have a best seller like Brezza in the largest segment...our market share in the SUV segment is low. It means our portfolio needs strengthening,” he said.