GIC studying the USD 115 mn lawsuit by AM Re in US

Chennai :

The US-based AM Re, a reinsurance provider, has filed a suit for $115 million against GIC for cancelling its agreement and non-payment of commissions for business it brought for the Indian reinsurer. According to AM Re, it had spent significant effort in negotiating reinsurance agreements on behalf of GIC Re for the year 2022, but the latter terminated the agreement and has not paid the commission as per the agreement.





According to reports, the AM Re had said that it had fetched a substantial premium for GIC in 2021. The US company said the gross premium for 2021 under the agreement for GIC was about $600 million. Meanwhile, in a regulatory filing late Thursday GIC said it is currently in the process of studying the complaint and quantification in detail in order to determine the next steps.





According to GIC, it had executed Binder Authority Agreements with AM RE Syndicate Inc USA for Motor and Marine business effective for a 24 month period from January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022 respectively.