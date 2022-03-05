CavinKare launches new flavours of potato wafers

Mumbai :

Catering to a varied palate, FMCG major CavinKare’s snacks brand - Garden on Friday announced the launch of four new exciting variants under its hot potato wafer range.





Bringing to market the flavours from across the globe, Garden has launched Sweet Thai Chilli, Chinese Masala, Tikka Masala and Tangy Tomato. The move also marks the company’s efforts to further strengthen its position in the snacks segment by catering to younger consumers with an exposure to global cuisine.





Binu Sekhar-Business Head-Snacks, said “With increasing exposure to international flavours, we felt that the snack segment was lacking that excitement and options for consumers to choose from. We wanted to bridge this gap and cater to their palate without any compromises on the quality and price. ”





Garden has a portfolio that consists of a wide range of regional snacks. Adding to this, the newly-launched variants of wafers will be available in supermarkets across Mumbai.