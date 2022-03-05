AI-powered app of agri start-up to aid farmers

Chennai :

Agri commerce firm WayCool Foods on Friday launched its next-gen Ai powered ‘Outgrow App’. The App will provide comprehensive advisory and personalised solutions in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, and English languages. With the app, WayCool aims to assist small, medium, and marginalised farmers to increase their income and profitability.





The app during its launch phase will support farmers based in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana offering services like mandi prices, automated soil testing facilities, crop health.





Outgrow-WayCool’s flagship agriculture extension program has been assisting farmers on ground for over three years now. Through this association, farmers have witnessed a 20% - 40% increase in their income. As the company scales this model through tech, it is aiming to impact the lives of over 5 million farmers.





Sendhil Kumar, Head Farmer Engagement & Outgrow, WayCool Foods said. “Today, a farmer depends on multiple platforms and at times is overexposed to unsolicited advisory sources. We are bringing all basic Farm inputs under one roof, backing it up with scientific tools, and in their own language. We are also planning to add financial assistance services, farm inputs, procurement services to the app in subsequent phases.”





Karthik Jayaraman, MD, WayCool Foods said, “This is a major step towards our mission to build the World’s most comprehensive tech stack in the food economy. We have built a strong network of 85000+ farmers, and over three years we demonstrated to a lot of farmers on how they can increase their income and profitability through natural farming and regenerative agricultural practices.”