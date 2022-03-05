SC to hear KBL plea on March 15

New Delhi :

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana was told by senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for KBL, on Friday that the other side has been taking benefit of the mediation and repeated adjournments of hearings in the case and is involved in promotional and other activities.





“Taking advantage of the mediation and adjourning of the matter repeatedly and the other side is doing promotional activities, advertisements and my suit is stayed. The court directed twice its listing but it did not come up. They (other side) are taking benefit of the time period of the mediation,” Singhvi submitted before the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli. “We will list it on March 15,” the bench said. On February 4, the court was informed by KBL the mediation by former apex court judge Indu Malhotra to settle the Kirloskar family feud has failed.